Night curfew imposed in 8 districts; hikes fine for not wearing masks

State government has imposed night curfew in 8 districts in the state. The government has also increased the fine for not wearing masks. The Rajasthan state government has announced this decision. The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met on Saturday night.

The curfew will be imposed from 8 pm to 6 am in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara. Markets, restaurants, shopping malls and other commercial establishments in the urban areas of these districts will be closed by 7 pm. Those venturing out to attend marriages, purchase essentials, train, bus and air travellers, and people related to essential services will be exempted.

The fine amount for not wearing a face mask was hiked to Rs 500 from Rs.200. The state government also announced that a maximum of 75% employees will be called for duty in government and private offices in these districts where the number of employees is 100 or more. The staff will work on a rotation basis. In marriages, religious, social, cultural functions and political events, only 100 people will be allowed.