‘Prabhu Deva got married’ ; Brother confirms the happy news !!!

New Delhi: Filmmaker-choreographer Prabhu Deva wedded a Mumbai-based doctor at the beginning of this year, confirmed his brother Raju Sundaram in an interview. The 47-year-old choreographer tied the knot to Dr.Himani in May during the lockdown. When asked about the marriage, Raju Sundaram told that: “Well, you have the details. We are very happy about Prabhu Deva’s marriage.”

As per the reports, Prabhu Deva met Himani while he was undergoing treatment for his back and legs and after that, they both fell in love with each other. He stated that the couple was in a live-in relationship for about two months before getting married. Prabhu Deva’s wedding took place in Chennai in the presence of his family due to the lockdown regulations.

Prabhu Deva was formerly married to Ramlath. He also featured in news headlines before for his controversial relationship with famous actress Nayanthara. The actress is married to director Vignesh Shivan. Himani has met the family of Prabhu Deva only twice – first sometime in July or August and second recently.