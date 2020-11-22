‘Travel Bubble’ between Hong Kong and Singapore is postponed due to pandemic.

Yesterday, the ‘Travel Bubble’ between Hong Kong and Singapore was delayed less than 24 hours before it was due to launch.

As per report, Hong Kong announced 43 new corona virus cases yesterday, the highest daily record in over three months. Among them, 36 were locally transmitted — including 13 that are unrecognizable.

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said, “Given the evolving situation in Hong Kong, Secretary Edward Yau and I discussed further this afternoon, and decided that it would be better to defer the launch of the ATB, by two weeks. We will review within two weeks on the new launch date and update again.” Yesterday, Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the Communicable Disease Branch at Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection said, “The scale of the increase is very alarming.”

The travelers would have to reach certain parameters before commencing, such as having made no trips in the previous 14 days, and conducting compulsory Covid-19 testing. But they wouldn’t be put through to any quarantine or stay-home notice requirements, or a controlled itinerary, upon arrival.