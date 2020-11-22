UAE announced new major discovery of Unconventional and conventional oil resources

The UAE announced a major discovery of 80 trillion standard cubic feet of shallow gas resources in the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This new discovery strengthens the nation’s goal of achieving gas self-sufficiency, enabling major development projects in preparation for the next 50 years of the union. A strategic cooperation agreement was signed between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Dubai Supply Authority to continue to explore and develop the shallow gas resources in this area.

The gas produced will be supplied to DUSUP to support Dubai’s economic growth ambitions and enhance its energy security. The discovered reservoir is referred to as ‘shallow gas’, as it contains high-quality organic gas at relatively shallow depths from the earth’s surface. The announcement comes less than three months after Abu Dhabi’s Supreme Petroleum Council announced increases in hydrocarbon recoverable reserves of 7 billion stock tank barrels of oil and 58 TSCF of conventional gas, moving the UAE from seventh to the sixth position in both global oil and gas reserves rankings with a total of 105 billion STB of recoverable oil, 273 TSCF of conventional gas and 160 TSCF of unconventional gas resources.