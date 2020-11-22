Covid-19 Updates: 791 recoveries reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 1205 new coronavirus cases along with 791 recoveries and 4 new deaths’ were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total confirmed cases in UAE has rised to 158,990. The total recoveries mounted to 148,871. The death toll climbed to 552. At present there are 9657 active cases in UAE.

110,952 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total tests done in UAE has reached at 15.8 million.

Meanwhile , the crises, emergencies and disasters management committee in Fujairah has banned all types of camps, including tents and caravans, across the emirate.