UAE officially announced holidays for National Day, Commemoration Day

The UAE will mark its upcoming Commemoration Day and 49th National Day next week with a five-day holiday for the public sector.

A tweet from the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources states that the holidays will begin from Tuesday, December 1 for Commemoration Day, formerly known as the Martyr’s Day. This will continue to December 2 and 3 for the 49th National Day in the UAE.

‘Spirit of Union’ is the official theme of the UAE’s National Day celebrations. It is derived from the vision and leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founder President of the UAE. The theme is complemented with a logo that has silhouette of the iconic image of the first congregation of the Founding Fathers of the UAE, on 2 December 1971.

The theme of the UAE’s 49th National Day is ‘Seeds of the Union’. A stunning live show of the same name will be performed in Abu Dhabi. The narrative of the show revolves around the growth of a seed into a flower, mirroring the journey of UAE in the last 49 years. It will involve a moving sculpture and digital visuals.