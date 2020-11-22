UAE: Tutors in school are making learning fun. Know more!!!

In recent years, the United Arab Emirates has prioritized education, as evidenced by the creation of a school inspection framework, which serves as the basis for a school evaluation system that is intended to foster and support positive school reform and performance.

Thus a new artificial intelligence powered platform has launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, to amplify school education with live and comprehensive learning opportunities for students, not only in the UAE but even across the world. Online Learning World comes after large-scale market research in the country disclosed that the percentage of students taking private classes got up through the grades – and in Grade 12, around 37 per cent of all Emirati and 35 per cent of all non-Emirati students looked for online learning.

Amreesh Chandra, president of OLW, said, “This is a phenomenal platform that empowers the students seeking support to learn complex subjects in a simple and efficient manner. This is also revolutionary because it is on-demand – thereby empowering students and parents to select specific and tailored tutoring and plan their learning days.” “We have partnered with prestigious learning institutions including the St Paul’s School in Gorakhpur – India, Tabbie Math and GoLearn.Guru in the UK and is supported by Project Out of School Children, which aims to take quality education to every child and create infrastructure and resources to start a literacy revolution,” he added.