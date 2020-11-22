Virus Updates!!! India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 9.09 million. Read more!!!

In a single day, 44,807 patients have defeated the virus and returned home from the hospital. At the same time, the number of active cases in the country remains below five lakh.

As per report, Jharkhand reports 230 new COVID-19 cases, three more fatalities. Infection tally mounts to 1,06,972, death toll reaches 937. The state now has 2,600 active cases of the disease. Andaman & Nicobar Islands reports 19 new COVID19 cases; infection tally rises to 4,604.

Yesterday, the health ministry said, “The Daily Positivity Rate of 4.34% point out that a comparatively huge volume was tested to detect these cases from the population. With a continuous surge in daily cases in European and the American countries, India is taking all cautionary steps to bring the trajectory of the disease under control. In view of the increase in COVID cases of some of the north Indian States, the Centre has advised all states and UTs to ramp up testing.”

The ministry also said, “India has crossed yet another landmark milestone in the fight against the global pandemic. Keeping in line with its commitment to conduct more than one million tests every day, 10,66,022 samples were tested in the last 24 hours which has increased India’s total cumulative tests to 13,06,57,808.”