Before family and friends buried Quawan “Bobby” Charles, they promised to keep fighting for answers in his disappearance and death.

The 15-year old was remembered during a public funeral yesterday as quiet and reserved, and for his love of outdoors and his dog. More than 100 people spaced out in the West St. Mary Civic Center to celebrate the teen’s life.

Eve Greenberg, Quawan’s sister, said, “You slowly have brought our family together to support one another, express our true feelings and connect on a more intimate level.” “We will forever hold the memories of you and the memories we wish we could have had with you close to our hearts.” Celina Charles, cousin of Quawan, said, “we will come together and finally be able to mourn.”

Roxanne Nelson, Quawan’s mother said, “I cannot sleep at night.” She added, “I’m constantly thinking about my son and trying to figure out exactly how he died. She described her son as a “good kid” and “loving child”.