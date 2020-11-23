A Grade 9 girl was made police station in-charge for one day

A girl was made Kanpur police station in-charge for a day on the occasion of World Children’s Day. Harshita Sahoo was a Grade 9 student of United Public School. She handled three cases and dismissed one case out of three. “I am feeling proud and excited about working as a station in-charge. Right now, I am being trained and getting aware of the surroundings,” said Harshita.

Satyadev Sharma, in-charge of Harvansh Mohalla police station said, “We choose a girl child to educate her about women’s rights. Also, by seeing Harshita as an example, many more women will come forward and being the process of learning about their rights.”

