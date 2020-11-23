BJP MLA received a call threatening to kill his family if he didn’t pay Rs 25 lakh

BJP MLA Rashmi Verma of Narkatiaganj in Bihar received a call demanding 25 lakh rupees. The caller also threatened to kill her whole family for not paying extortion money. MLA Rashmi Verma’s manager Mathura Singh has lodged an FIR against the unknown mobile holder at Shikarpur police station.

An FIR was registered in Shikarpur police and they arrested the mobile holder Munna Khan, a resident of Maheshpur village. There is a stir in the police department over the demand of extortion from the MLA and threatening to kill her. The SDPOs themselves started investigating the case. The SDPO said that an SIT was formed on the instructions of the senior officials to investigate the incident. Then the mobile holder was arrested.