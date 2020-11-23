Former Chief Minister passes away

Former Chief Minister passed away. Tarun Gogoi, the veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Assam has died in a hospital in Guwahati. He was aged 86.

Gogoi became Chief Minister in Assam for three continuous terms. He was the longest serving CM in the state. A six-time member of parliament from Assam and twice Union minister, Gogoi returned from Delhi to state politics in 2001.

Gogoi was admitted in a hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19 on August 25. He was later discharged after testing negative. Tarun Gogoi was admitted in the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) on November 2 following breathing problems because of post-Covid-19 complications.

He is survived by his wife Dolly Gogoi, daughter Chandrima Gogoi and son Gaurav Gogoi.