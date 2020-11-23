Akshaya Navami 2020: Know all information including significance, timing and puja vidhi

The festival of Amla Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar every year. According to the Hindu beliefs, devotees worship Amla tree and seek blessings of Lord Vishnu and his spouse Goddess Lakshmi on this day. The special day has significance to ‘Satya Yuga’ and is popularly known as ‘Akshay Navami’ or ‘Satya Yugadi’.

According to the legend, Goddess Lakshmi started the practice of worshipping and eating food under Amla tree on Amla Navami. The legend says that Maa Lakshmi once visited the earth, and on the way, she wished to worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. Goddess Lakshmi came to the earth and thought that how can Lord Vishnu and Shiva be worshipped together. Then she remembered that the qualities of basil and vine are found together in amla.

On Amla Navami, women take bath in the early morning and clean the place where the Amla tree located. After cleaning, devotees stand in east direction under the Amla tree and offer water and milk to it. After the puja, believers wrap cotton around the tree and celebrate the circumambulation. In the end, they remove the amla aarti and wish the family happiness and prosperity.