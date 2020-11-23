An orthopaedic surgeon had a tragic death while operating a patient

Riyadh: A doctor died of a heart attack at the operating theater while operating a patient. The incident took place at Khamis Mushait Hospital in the Azir province of southwestern Saudi Arabia. Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Mahdi al-Imari was deceased. The doctor had experienced severe abdominal pain before the surgery. But despite this, he operated on the patient. Hospital officials said the cause of death was a heart attack.

“He did everything he could for the patient until the last moment of his life and he was a martyr on the job,” said the hospital’s head of the orthopedic department. Majeed Al Shahri recalled. The story of Dr. Al Emari was circulated on social media, where users described him as a martyr who sacrificed his life to save another.

Also read: UAE grants ‘Golden Visa’ to kids of Indian couple murdered by Pakistani man