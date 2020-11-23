UAE grants ‘Golden Visa’ to kids of Indian couple murdered by Pakistani man

UAE has granted ‘Golden Visa’ to kids of Indian couple murdered by Pakistani man. The UAE has granted ‘Golden Visa’ two Indian sisters and their grandparents after their parents were murdered in Dubai. Lt General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief at Dubai Police and Major General Mohammad Ahmad Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA-Dubai with other senior officials handed over the gold visa card to the Indian sisters and their grandparents at the GDRFA-Dubai headquarters.

The decision was announced by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) and Dubai police. The authorities also announced that the girls’ education and accommodation will be fully taken care of.

Earlier on June 17 this year, a Pakistani worker killed Indian couple Hiren, 48 and Vidhi Adhiya, 40, in the bedroom of their villa at the Arabian Ranches.