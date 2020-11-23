‘Attack on Freedom of Expression’; Man filed a complaint against Twitter India MD

Shrikant Sharma, a man from Madhya Pradesh has filed a complaint against Twitter India MD for allegedly deleting his account from the microblogging site. The person also demanded to restore his Twitter account in his complaint. He said the account was shut after Twitter users termed a Diwali-related post by it as false.

“The Twitter handle was shut by Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari after the social media platform termed the Diwali-related content posted there as false,” he said. “This is an attack on freedom of expression,” he further added.”The complaint seeks that the Twitter India MD be booked for allegedly deleting the account,” said Kotwali police station in-charge Virendra Jha.

