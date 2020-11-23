‘BJP is going to form government in the state’: Claims BJP MP

A BJP leader has claimed that it will come into power in the state in 2021 assembly elections. BJP MP in West Bengal Arjun Singh has claimed this. He earlier also said that 5 MPs of ruling Trinamool Congress will resign from the party and will join BJP soon.

“Suvendu Adhikari is a mass leader and he is always welcomed in the BJP. BJP is going to form government in the state. The day Suvendhu Adhikari joins the BJP, the government of West Bengal will fall… Now, five MPs from TMC will resign and join BJP,” Arjun Singh said.

Also Read: ‘Central agencies are preparing vaccines for leaders like this’

“Saugata Roy supports TMC and claims to be a mediator between Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari in front of the camera but without camera, you can count Saugata Roy’s name also in the list of probable defectors,” he added.

But the TMC leaders had denied the claims by the BJP leader. “That is part of BJP’s fake news campaign, this is Amit Malviya’s technique of spreading false news”, said TMC MP Saugata Roy.