‘Bring back PoK first’: Shiv Sena leader responds to ‘Karachi will be part of India’ remark by Devendra Fadnavis

ShiV Sena MP Sanjay Raut has reacted to the ‘Un divided India’ remark by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Sena leader has asked the BJP to bring back the Pakistan occuppied Kashmir.

“First, bring the Kashmir that is occupied by Pakistan. We will go to Karachi later,” Sanjay Raut told news agency ANI.

Also Read: ‘BJP is going to form government in the state’

Devendra Fadnavis had yesterday said that he believes in ‘akhand bharat’ and that Karachi will be a part of India one day. Devendra Fadnavis said this as his reply to a controversy that erupted after a video of a Shiv Sena leader allegedly asking Karachi Sweets shop owner in Bandra West to remove the word ‘Karachi’ from the names of their shop went viral.