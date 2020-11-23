COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases decreases to 3000 range…

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 3757 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Malappuram 1023, Kozhikode 514, Palakkad 331, Ernakulam 325, Kottayam 279, Thrissur 278, Alappuzha 259, Thiruvananthapuram 229, Kollam 198, Kannur 144, Pathanamthitta 57, Idukki 49, Wayanad 39 and Kasaragod 32.

35,659 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 10.54%. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Trunat, POCT PCR, RT A total of 58,92,900 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing. 22 deaths have been confirmed as being caused by Covid-19.