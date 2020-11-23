Covid-19 Updates: 1065 new coronavirus cases in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has updated the Covid-19 situation in UAE. 1065 new coronavirus cases along with 707 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infection tally has climbed to 160055. The total recoveries mounted to 149578. The death toll reached at 554.

81,000 additional Covid-19 tests were also carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total tests done has reached at 15.8 million.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) have adopted saliva-based Covid-19 testing for children aged 3 to 16 years. The test costs Dh150 — the same as a PCR test in Dubai — and the results are made available within 24 hours.