Covid-19 Updates: 445 recoveries reported in Saudi Arabia

445 more recoveries were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. This was announced by the Ministry of Health in the country.

231 new coronavirus infections along with 16 deaths were also reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Thus the number of total coronavirus infection reported in the country surged to 355489. The total recoveries also climbed to 343816. The death toll is at 5877.

At present there are 5877 active cases in the country. In this 785 are in critical care. The recovery rate in Saudi Arabia has improved to 96.6%. The fatality rate has reached at 1.6%.