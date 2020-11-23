Covid-19 Updates: Health minister tests positive for Covid-19

State health minister was tested positive for coronavirus infection. Raghu Sharma, the health minister in Rajasthan was tested positive for Covcid-19. He was admitted to the RUHS Hospital. The minister said that got tested for COVID-19 and the report came positive. He asked all those who came in his contact to isolate themselves and get their tests done.

Raghu Sharma said that since he has tested positive for Covid-19, he can gauge the psyche of the other Covid patients and can understand the challenges faced by them.

Meanwhile, 3,232 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Monday. Thus the total infection tally has reached at 2,47,168. The death toll has reached at 2,181.