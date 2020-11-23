Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate improves in Bahrain

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has improved in Bahrain. This was announced by the Ministry of Health. The recovery rate has reached at 97.8%. The fatality rate has reached at 0.4%.

114 new coronavirus cases were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 33 expatriate workers, 64 contacts of active cases, and 17 travel related. Thus the total infection tally has rised to 85705.

212 new recoveries were also reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. Thus the total recoveries has reached at 83,829. 1 new death was also reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 339.

9,912 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours. There are currently 16 COVID-19 cases in a critical condition, and 28 cases receiving treatment; 1,522 cases are stable out of a total of 1,538 active cases.