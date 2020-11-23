Delhi weather update: Pollution level still rising, marginal drop in air quality

In most part of North India, the minimum temperature has come below normal. Due to snowfall in the upper parts, cold winds have started following in the plains.

Yesterday, there were chances of rain in some parts of the country. Light rain is expected in Odisha, Telengana. Along with this, there is a possibility of rain in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius on November 22 while the maximum temperature was 24.6 degrees Celsius. Delhi had the coldest morning in November in the last 14 years.

Srivatsava, “November 21 and November 22, wind speeds were on the higher end, so the air quality has remained in the poor zone and not deteriorated much.” “Slow winds and low ventilation is forecasted for November 23 and November 24. The AQI is likely to deteriorate to the middle end of very poor by tomorrow. It is likely to further deteriorate to the high end of very poor by November 24.”

Yesterday, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai held a review meeting with the Public Works Department, where he was informed that the department had installed 23 anti-smog guns at key intersections and construction sites across the city.