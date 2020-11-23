DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHLatest NewsNEWSNature & WildlifeEntertainmentSpecial

Doggo rescued from Mexico flood is now a member of the Navy search and rescue team…

Nov 23, 2020, 03:10 pm IST

In the video, the dog can be found clinging on to a window and was finally rescued by members of the Mexican Navy who arrived on a boat. However, not all hope was lost and life took a happy turn for the dog as he now has found a new family. The Mexican Navy shared the news on Twitter to announce that the dog has been adopted by them.

 

In another video posted by their account, the dog is seen wearing his new uniform, looking very much a part of his family. The rescued dog will now undergo training to become a search and rescue dog. The news has delighted most of the dog lovers online who are sharing their reactions on social media.

As one user Michelle Berrera commented, “Remember the dog rescued by Mexico’s Marine Corps during the floodings in southwest Mexico? Well, they adopted him, and he will start training as a search and rescue dog very soon.”  Another user said, “THE DOG THEY RESCUED IN THE FLOODING IS NOW A SEARCH&RESCUE DOG VIVA FIRULAIS.”

