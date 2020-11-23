Final trial of Covid-19 vaccine could end within two months: Health Minister

Yesterday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that an indigenous Covid-19 vaccine candidate could complete its final trials in a month or two, raising hopes for a rapid roll-out across the country.

In a web conference on the pandemic, Harsh Vardhan said, “We are in the process of developing our indigenous vaccines, in the process of completing our third-phase trials in the next one or two months.”

Indian authorizers have said they hope to count on COVAXIN and four other locally-trialed candidates to control Covid-19, as they do not anticipate early access to adequate quantities of those expanded by Pfizer and Moderna.

In September, the Health Minister said that the government could opt for immediate vaccine authorization, particularly for the elderly and people in high-risk workplaces.