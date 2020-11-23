Forex Market: Indian rupee remains firm against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency, the Indian rupee remained firm against the US dollar.

At the Interbank forex market the Indian rupee opened at 74.12 against the US dollar. In the early hours of trading the Indian rupee touched 74.17 against the US dollar. On Friday, the Indian rupee surged by 11 paise to settle at 74.16 per US dollar.

The dollar index which measures the strength of US dollar against a basket of six currencies was down by 0.13% to 92.26.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the Indian share market as they purchased shares worth 3,860.78 crore rupees on a net basis.