Governor’s wife dies after testing positive for Covid-19

Sushila Devi, wife of Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal had passed away. She died at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar On Sunday night. She was aged 75. She is survived by her husband, four daughters and three sons.

Sushila Devi was tested positive for Covid-19. She was tested positive 21 days ago. On November 2, Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal, his wife Susheela Devi and four members of his family were admitted to a Covid hospital in Bhubaneswar after testing positive for coronavirus.

Also Read: Virus Updates!!! 44,059 new virus cases in India. Read more!!!

“With profound grief and heavy heart, we inform that the First Lady of the State Smt Sushila Devi passed away yesterday night. Let us pray for the departed holy soul. Om Shanti!,” the official Twitter handle of the Odisha Governor said.