“He speaks the language of Mohammed Ali Jinnah”: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya hits out at Asaduddin Owaisi

BJP MP and Yuva Morcha chief Tejasvi Surya has came down heavily against Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM). The BJP leader has said that Owaisi speaks the language used by Mohammed Ali Jinnah. Tejasvi Surya said this while campaigning for BJP in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls.

“Every single vote to Owaisi is a vote against India and everything that India stands for. Asaduddin Owaisi speaks the language of rabid Islamism, separatism and extremism which Mohammed Ali Jinnah also spoke. Every Indian should stand against divisive and communal politics of the Owaisi brothers”, said the BJP MP from Bengaluru.

“It is laughable that Akbaruddin and Asaduddin Owaisi are speaking of development. They haven’t allowed development or new infrastructure project in old Hyderabad. The only thing they allowed is Rohingya Muslims,” added Surya.