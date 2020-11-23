” Love and Jihad don’t go hand-in-hand. Don’t make religion a political tool”: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan on ‘Love Jihad’

Bengali actress and Lok Sabha Member from West Bengal Nusrat Jahan has said that Love and Jihad don’t go hand-in-hand. The TMC MP also urged political parties not to make religion a political tool. The TMC MP said this responding to the decision by many BJP ruled states to bring law to control love jihad. BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have expressed their intention to bring a law against ‘love jihad’.

Also Read: Shiv Sena leader responds to ‘Karachi will be part of India’ remark by Devendra Fadnavis

“Love is very personal. Love and Jihad don’t go hand-in-hand. Just before polls, people come up with topics like this. It is a personal choice who you want to be with. Be in love and start falling in love with each other. Don’t make religion a political tool,” Jahan was quoted by news agency ANI, as saying.