Minimum Temperature continued to drop in North West India. Know more!!!

Minimum temperatures dipped in most parts of north India yesterday with Srinagar recording a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius, while a cold wave swept parts of Delhi which recorded its coldest November morning since 2003.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the India Meteorological Department’s regional forecasting centre said, “The Safdarjung Observatory which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 6.9 degrees Celsius. It is Delhi’s lowest minimum temperature in the month since November 2003, when the city recorded a low of 6.1 degrees Celsius.” He added, “However, for small areas such as Delhi, a cold wave can be declared if the criteria is fulfilled even for a day.”

The Shimla Meteorological Centre had earlier forecast rain and snowfall from Sunday-Wednesday. However, its director Manmohan Singh said on Sunday that a ‘yellow weather’ warning had been issued for heavy rain at isolated places in the mid-hills and snowfall in high hills of the state on November 18.

RK Jenamani, senior scientist, National Weather Forecasting Centre said, “We are expecting extremely heavy rain along the Tamil Nadu, Rayalseema region. There may be some damage due to strong winds and rain when the storm moves inland.”