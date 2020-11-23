Popular Tamil actor dies of Cancer

Tamil actor Thavasi passed away in Madurai. He was suffering from cancer. The veteran actor was suffering from cancer and was currently undergoing medical treatment at a hospital in Madurai. Dr. P Saravanan, Managing Director of Saravana Multispeciality Hospital shared that the actor had suffered breathlessness and was shifted to ICU where he breathed his last at 8 pm.

A video of Thavasi had surfaced on social media a few days ago wherein he had sought financial help for his medical treatment. Many from the South film industry had extended support to the actor. “I have acted in films from Kizhakku Cheemayile (1993) to the latest Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. I never thought that I would get such a disease,” Thavasi had said in the viral video. Thavasi has worked in over 140 films.

