Real Madrid and Barcelona’s monopoly on LaLiga is at risk as surprise package Real Sociedad lead the way.

It hasn’t happened since 2014 and before that, it had only happened three times this century, but a glance at suggests someone other than Real Madrid and Barcelona could win the league. LaLiga looks to be firmly up for grabs with Real Sociedad topping the table and Villarreal sitting just behind, as Madrid are left trailing in sixth place and Barca lagging even further behind in 8th.

In the second half, Alexander Isac scored as Sociedad grasped the outright league lead after 10 matches. Sociedad outstretched 23 points to forge ahead of Atlético Madrid, which on November 21 beat Barcelona 1-0 at home for its fifth straight win. Atlético has played two fewer games than Sociedad.

Sociedad’s Isac said, “It’s a good run and we are still in the lead, but we are not really looking at the standings right now.” “We are only focused on winning the three points.” Cádiz defender Marcos Mauro said, “We knew they came into this match in good form and as the leaders.” “We fought as hard as we could but in the end it wasn’t enough.”