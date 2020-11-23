Sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 sold for record Rs1.1 cr….

A sealed copy of 1990’s Super Mario Bros. 3 has been sold for over ?1.1 crore, breaking the world record for the highest price paid for a video game at an auction. Sealed copies of the game with “Bros.” formatted on the front to the left are very rare.

Created by Singeru Miyamoto and released in 1985, the game has sold more than 330 million copies worldwide, making it the second-best-selling video game series of all time. Mario Bros. was one of the first six video games to be inducted into the National Museum of Play’s Video Game Hall of Fame.

“We couldn’t be more pleased about breaking the world record for the second time in the same year. That said, it’s no surprise that another Mario game, which so many of us grew up with, would set the new bar,” Valarie McLeckie, Heritage Auctions’ Director of Video Games said.