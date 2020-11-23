Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

The domestic benchmark indices has ended higher in the stock market. BSE Sensex settled trading at 44077.15 higher by 194.50 point and NSE Nifty ended at 12926.50 up by 67.50 points.

7 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,683 shares ended higher while 1,149 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were ONGC, GAIL India, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Reliance Industries, Bharat Petroleum, TCS and HCL Technologies. The top losers in the market were HDFC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI Life, Titan, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Larsen & Toubro.