UAE police makes important announcement

UAE police has announced an important decision. The Ajman police has announced the decision. The Ajman police has announced a 50% discount on all traffic fines. The scheme was announced to mark the occasion of the UAE’s 49th National Day.

The scheme will begin from December 2. It will last for one month. The scheme covers all types of fines issued in the emirate of Ajman before November 23, 2020.

Violations such as driving a vehicle endangering the lives of motorists, or making changes in the vehicle’s engine or chassis are not covered under this scheme.

Earlier, Ras Al Khaimah Police has also announced a discount of 50% on traffic fines. As per the scheme, all all black points along with the fines incurred due to impound of vehicles will be cancelled. The discount is valid for seven days, effective from December 2 to December 08, 2020.