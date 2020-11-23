United States imposed new lockdown restrictions amid increasing pandemic

As the number of pandemic cases in the United States rises 12 million, the virus continues to spread throughout the country, forcing governors of various states to declare a patchwork of area-specific restrictions.

The new wave appears bigger and more widespread than the surges that happened in the spring and summer — and threatens to be worse. But experts say there are also reasons to think the nation is better able to deal with the virus this time around.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak imposed new restrictions to make strict restrictions on casinos, restaurants and private rallies such as Thanksgiving dinner in order to contain the spread of the corona virus. From tomorrow, these restrictions will become effect. Even though the state avoided tight restrictions across the fall as Nevada’s economy is based on tourism, Governor Sisolak who currently contracted Covid-19 himself said, “We are on a rapid trajectory that threatens to overwhelm our health care system, our frontline health workers, and your access to care. So it’s time to act.”