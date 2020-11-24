A bunch of squirming parasitic roundworm was discovered in man’s stomach…

A 20-year-old man in New Delhi was shocked to receive an ultrasound of his stomach. He brought himself to the emergency room after suffering abdominal pains, vomiting, and diarrhea for a day. Later he discovered that his pains were due to a tangle of parasites in his stomach. Doctors found the roundworms while they checked the man’s fluid levels in his blood vessels.

As he was showing high levels of white blood cells, the medical team wanted to take an ultrasound of his inferior vena cava, a vein near the abdomen, to cross off any potential infection. A “tubular … structure that moved with a curling motion,” was found in his stomach. The team after a detailed examination discovered that the eggs from a parasitic roundworm that lives in the stomach, officially named Ascaris lumbricoides. This type of parasite is one of the most common human ones, affecting 807 million out of 1.2 billion people worldwide.

