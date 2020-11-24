A family bid goodbye to their pet dog after 9 years. Know more!!!

Prince William and Kate Middleton have just lost their beloved family dog. On November 22, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced the passing of Lupo via social media, stating that they “will miss him so much” as they bid farewell to the Black English cocker spaniel.

Kate’s brother James Middleton, who is a dog lover, has also come forward with a touching tribute of his own. “It is with great sadness that Lupo, the beloved dog of my sister Catherine and her family has passed away. Lupo was the son of Ella, brother to Zulu, Inka & Luna. He was 9 years old,” he began his lengthy Instagram message. “Nothing can ever prepare you for the loss of a dog. For those who have never had a dog, it might be hard to understand the loss.” “However for those who have loved a dog know the truth: a dog is not just a pet; it is a member of the family, a best friend, a loyal companion, a teacher and a therapist,” he noted.

James said, “There isn’t much of a rule book on how to grieve for a dog, but I’ve said a prayer, lit a candle and taken Ella (Mum) for a long walk to spend time remembering Lupo.” “Rest in peace Lupo. Tilly & Mini will be waiting for you. You will always be remembered and your legacy will live on forever. Good Boy.”