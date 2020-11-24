Australia lifted more internal borders restrictions in a boost for tourism

Australia will hoist more internal border restrictions in a boost for tourism as new pandemic cases slow to a seep, while first vaccines could be deliver in March, a government minister said yesterday.

The head of Australia’s national carrier is “hopeful” Queensland will relax its border restrictions with NSW and Victoria by the end of this month. Alan Joyce was speaking yesterday after restrictions between NSW and Victoria came down for the first time in four months, allowing unrestricted travel between the two states.

Virgin Australia will conduct four return services per day, or 28 per week, between Melbourne and Sydney and decides to progressively increase flight frequency ahead of the Christmas holidays. Joyce said, “I want to see all Australians around the country being able to get together for Christmas and I think psychologically and socially that is a very important thing.” He added, “We are looking at changing our terms and conditions to say, for international travelers, that we will ask people to have a vaccination before they can get on the aircraft.”

On international flights, Mr Joyce said his base case was for overseas travel to resume in June or July next year, depending on the availability of a corona virus vaccine.