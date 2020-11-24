“BJP Leader’s Suicide” ; Female police officer accused of instigation !!!

Chandigarh: A case has been lodged against senior lady police officer of Haryana’s Panipat, Manisha Choudhary, for abetting the suicide of a senior BJP leader and ex-municipal councilor, Harish Sharma. The case gained political implications as the Deputy Chief Minister defended the police officer, who was charged after state home minister Anil Vij mandated action.

Mr. Vij had called the state police chief Manoj Yadav on Monday and condemned him for nonaction. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala came out in the backing of Manisha Chaudhary and raised inquiries about the FIR against her.”If an SP can be charged like this, then a case should be recorded against the DGP for any offense in the state,” Mr. Chautala said while talking to the media. The 52-year-old councilor had jumped into a canal on November 19, after getting harassed by the police. His body was discovered on Sunday. A friend who attempted to rescue him had drowned as well.

The problem had triggered during a police purpose to implement the cracker ban in the region beforehand of Diwali. The former councilor whose daughter now carries the position had helped the people had a debate with the police on Diwali night. Later, a case was lodged against him, his daughter Anjali Sharma, and eight others under 11 sections of the Indian Penal Code. The family told that the matter upset him hugely. On Thursday, Harish Sharma, who was staying with his friend, had contacted his brother and informed his wish to end his life.

“My father was upset with the police as they were treating him like a terrorist. After registering the FIR, the police were threatening him, which directed to this suicide,” Anjali Sharma had told media last week after the happening. Ms. Chaudhary, is a 2011-batch IPS officer, is the Superintendent of Police in Panipat Manisha. She was to join as Senior Superintendent of Police in Chandigarh, the city’s first woman officer in that position. But her joining has been postponed due to the case against her.