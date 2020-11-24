China’s leap disrupts international relations; Australia with harsh criticism…

“China is looking at everything with malice outlook,” Australia said. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has accused China of launching a trade dispute with the Australia.

“It is China’s leap that has disrupted international relations. In many respects, China’s policies have alienated the world,” he said. It was also made clear that this should not be confused with US-China inconveniences.

Morrison said Beijing must first change the perception that any country at war with China is in solidarity with the United States. Australia’s national interest is paramount. Morrison also said that there are policies that are in line with US policy and those that are not.

Morrison’s revelation comes against the backdrop of China’s constant threats against Australia after joining the Quad alliance in the Pacific.