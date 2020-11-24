COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases rise again to 5000 range…

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5420 people in the state today. 5149 were cured; 24 deaths have been confirmed due to Covid-19. So far 5,05,238 have been cured. 64412 are currently in treatment. 4693 people have been diagnosed with the disease through contact. There are 592 people who do not know the source. Of those diagnosed with the disease, 52 are health workers. In the last 24 hours, 59983 samples were tested.

The worst affected districts are Malappuram 852, Ernakulam 570, Thrissur 556, Kozhikode 541, Kollam 462, Kottayam 461, Palakkad 453, Alappuzha 390, Thiruvananthapuram 350, Kannur 264, Pathanamthitta 197, Idukki 122, Wayanad 103 and Kasaragod 99.

The test positivity rate is 9.04%. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Trunat, POCT PCR, RT A total of 59,52,883 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing.