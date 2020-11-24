Covid-negative report is mandatory for entering Maharashtra. Read more!!!

Amid fears of second Covid-19 wave and spike in new cases, Maharashtra government yesterday issued fresh Standard Operating Procedures for commuters from Delhi, Gujarat, Goa and Rajasthan.

According to Maharashtra’s SoP, all the visitors from these states must have RT-PCR negative test report with them before visiting the state. And, this regulation will be applicable for flight as well as train commuters. The state government guideline said, “Sample collection of passengers should have been done 72 hours of scheduled time of airports in Maharashtra.”

The order declares that, “those who are coming by flights and have not undertaken tests would have to undergo the tests in Maharashtra airports at their own cost”. For those people who experiencing symptoms, they would have to take the Rapid Antigen Tests — and those negative would be permitted to go, but if found positive, they would be admitted to Covid Care Centres, for which the entire costs shall be hold up by them.