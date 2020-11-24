Drug peddlers attacked Narcotics Control Bureau officials. Read more!!!

Yesterday, a team of Narcotics Control Bureau officials, investigating the high-profile drug scandal case surrounding the Bollywood industry, was attacked by a group of drug peddlers in Goregaon in Mumbai.

As per reports, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and five other officers were assaulted by a mob of around 60 drug peddlers. During the incident, two officers from the central investigative agency were critically injured. The NCB team had gone to apprehend a drug peddler by the name of ‘Carry Mandis’ when they were ambushed by the group.

The NCB said, “They also surrounded and damaged the official vehicle and a pair of handcuffs. Their efforts were directed towards freeing the accused.” Reportedly, the Mumbai police were called in to help the NCB officials and facilitate in the arrest of ‘Carry Mandis’ and three of his gang members. A case was also registered under the Indian Penal Code Section 353 against the accused at the Goregaon police station.