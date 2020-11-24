Launch of online PGDM with upGrad which offers 4 specializations confirmed

Birla Institute of Technology recently launched AICTE affiliated Post Graduation Diploma in Management program on upGrad platform. The duration of the course will be 2 years divided into six trimesters. Students will be able to opt specialization among popular subjects such as; Business Management, Retail Management, Banking Insurance & Finance Services and Information Technology.

Learners will be got online recorded class lessons from some of the qualified faculty members and industry leaders. The curriculum is expanded by the best Faculty Members from BIMTECH, with special inputs by industry experts, which makes it extremely relevant to working professionals. The session will include case study discussion, regular assignments, group projects and live session whenever needed. The curriculum of the course will be on par with the full-time residential PDG in Management offered at the campus. Students will have the facility to avail flexible classes and doubt sessions.

The candidates need to apply for BIMTECH PGDM through upGrad official website. After that students will be asked to appear for the basic aptitude test. Based on the best and profile of the candidate, the shortlisted students will receive an admission offer letter. Shortlisted candidate are required to book their seat within the stipulated time period.