Minimum Temperature in Jammu and Kashmir, mercury dipped to near freezing point

As the mercury continued to dip further, Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital Srinagar shivered at minus 3.4 degrees Celsius yesterday while Leh town in the Ladakh region virtually froze with the minimum temperature slipping to minus 12.8 degrees.

R.K. Pandita, assistant director at the local weather office, said, “Srinagar witnessed its coldest night of the season today (Monday) as the minimum temperature fell to minus 3.4 degrees. The minimum temperatures in Leh and Kargil towns were minus 12.8 and minus 11.2 degrees Celsius respectively.”

He added, “It is not unusual for the temperatures to fall below freezing point at the beginning of December. But it is because of the extra cautions local take that there have never been any deaths due to the chilly weather.”

Bashir Ahmad War, a retired veterinarian, said, “It is better to adhere to traditional means than experiment with modern contraptions in a place where electric supply is unsure and dicey.” Kashmiri shepherds walked with their herd of sheep on a snow covered road during the season’s first snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar.