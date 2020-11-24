“Music can play a part of the rehabilitation process”; Watch a pianist plays a concert for monkeys…

A British musician Paul Barton has a magical power in his music. He can soothe hungry wild monkeys using his music. “We need to make an effort to make sure that they eat properly. And when they eat properly they will be calmer and will not be aggressive,” said Barton said.

The macaques are his constant audience while he plays Greensleeves, Beethoven’s Fur Elise, and Michael Nyman’s Diary of Love. While he plays music some monkey climbing onto his shoulders and touches his head. “A wonderful opportunity to see the wild animals just being themselves,” said Barton. “I was surprised to play the piano and find that they were actually eating the music as I was playing it. I wasn’t going to let those things distract from the project which is to play the music for these wonderful macaques.” Barton hopes to raise awareness of the monkeys’ hunger while also studying their behavioral responses to classical music.

