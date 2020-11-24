“Nostalgia”; 90’s kids miss their childhood, Animated video goes viral…(Watch) !!!

Childhood memories are special to everyone. One often finds looking back at days gone by to be a comforting emotion amid tedious adult life. An animator thought of visualizing the nostalgia of childhood, specifically an Indian childhood before technology carried over. The short-animated video created by Tarun Lak glances very recollective of the 1990s. Nevertheless, no words are needed to describe the emotions considered by the animator. A picture is worth a thousand words and these are numerous moving pictures retaining thousands of emotions. Tarun Lak is an Indian-American animator who has worked for Pixar, Sony, and many other famous organizations.



The video goes like this;

The short clip begins with a child wearing a school uniform standing beside a coconut vendor’s pushcart as the vendor cuts the coconut. The boy pays him in exchange for the coconut and the seller immediately pockets his payments as the child walks away.

The next shot shifts to an old man wearing a dhoti who is reading a newspaper on a cane chair. He closes the paper and draws in a cane ottoman and yawns, taking a nap probably. An ideal small-town afternoon scene.

The next clip shows a schoolgirl sitting on a parapet. She carries a tiffin, looks around, then opens the lunch box and starts to eat. Shortly her friend comes, happy and chirpy, and sits with her. The two are glimpsed sharing each other’s lunch. This clip is possible to sparkle a million memories among the ’90skids.

Then we see a boy who should be studying but is sleeping rather. He awakens, picks up a bat, gropes around with it hitting a few imaginary cricketing shots.

The last clip shows a mother and a son. The mother fills up vessels with water with a hand pump. Then the little boy picks one of them up while the mother lifts the other vessel and walks away.

The video is captioned as “India Vignettes, a compilation!” and has over 8 lakh views on Twitter!!! See the video;

Viewed more than one lakh times, the viral video has been overflowed with responses. While many could connect to the short clip, others applauded Lak for appropriately capturing the moments that helped them to recollect their childhood.