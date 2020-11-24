School and college reopening in Maharashtra: Only 5% attendance recorded

A top official said, only 5 per cent of the total registered students in Maharashtra attended schools and colleges yesterday which were permitted to reopen for the first time after remaining shut for the last eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra government reopened the schools and colleges in the rural areas of Pune for classes IX to XII. This is the first time that the schools and colleges have reopened since the corona virus outbreak started in March. Commissioner of Education, Maharashtra, Vishal Solanki said, “In terms of percentage, 35 per cent of total schools and junior colleges reopened in the state on Monday for the first time since the corona virus outbreak began in March this year.” “The total number of students in the state is 59,27,456. Of them, 2,99,193 students or 5 per cent attended schools and colleges in various districts today,” he added.

Zilla Parishad Education Officer Ganpat More said, “I toured some schools and found the attendance to be in the range of 30 per cent. I spoke to parents who were apprehensive about the safety of their children due to the outbreak. All these schools are adhering to COVID-19 norms. Teachers and other staff are being tested for the infection as well.”